Council and police combine to launch school travel safety campaign

Published: 3:43 PM June 7, 2021

Redbridge Council - alongside the Met Police - has today (June 7) launched a campaign to help children stay safe travelling to and from school. - Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Redbridge Council has launched a campaign to help children stay safe whilst travelling to and from school.

Created in partnership with the Met Police, Safer Routes to Education will focus on the sharing of information across a number of platforms.

Featured subjects will include how to report crime anonymously, what children should do in an emergency and how best to travel by bike and public transport.

The campaign will be running from today (June 7) until the same date next month.

Councillor Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said collaborating with the Met has allowed the council to "pinpoint the best advice and resources to share with children".

Cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion, Cllr Khayer Chowdhury, hopes the campaign will "start a discussion between young people or children and their parents about how to stay safe while travelling around Redbridge".

Further information can be found on the council's Facebook and Twitter pages - search @RedbridgeLive on both platforms.



