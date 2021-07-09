Redbridge Council launch business grants to improve high streets

Published: 10:32 AM July 9, 2021

Cllr Howard and Cllr Rai with the newly-installed planters in Barkingside. - Credit: Redbridge Council

Redbridge Council has announced a series of ‘environmental improvements’ to the borough's streets as part of its Love Your High Street initiative to boost the economy.

New planters filled with bee-friendly plants have been introduced to Barkingside High Street and a one-off grant payment for businesses was also announced.

These High Streets Improvement Scheme grants would cover 50 per cent of the cost of improvements to beautify businesses, with a maximum award of £10,000.

Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for stronger communities, said: “We know how important our local high streets are to the community and that the past year has been extremely difficult for business owners.

“The High Street Improvement Grants, alongside our own environmental improvements, will make our high streets look cleaner, greener and more inviting to shoppers, diners and visitors.”

The grant application process is open until September 30.