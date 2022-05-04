Redbridge Council elections: Full list of candidates

Voters in Redbridge are due to head to the polls on May 5 to choose which councillors will represent them for the next four years.

Across the borough, there are Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrat (LD) and Green candidates, as well as those standing for Independent Network (IN), Reform UK (RUK) and the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) parties.

The election in Mayfield ward has been delayed due to the death of a candidate.

The full list of candidates standing in the remaining wards is as follows.

Aldborough: Daniel Adam (IN), Richard David Firmstone (Cons) Md Tareq Hossain (Cons), John Peter Howard (Lab), Jyotsna Rahman Islam (Lab), Lebo Phakoe (Lab), Ajit Kumar Saha (Cons), Michael Helmut Teahan (LD)

Barkingside: Riaz Mahmood Bhatti (IN), Judith Anne Naomi Garfield (Lab), Wesley Mafeng Barry Manta (Cons), Daniel Moraru (Cons), Irfan Mustafa (LD), Kartik Parekh (Cons), Martin Sachs (Lab), Mark Anthony Santos (Lab)

Bridge: Has Ahmed (Cons), Gurdial Singh Bhamra (Lab), Paul Canal (Cons), Syeda Lovely Choudhury (Lab), Rachel Anne Collinson (Green), Claire Frazer Hunt (LD), Christopher James Pallett (LD) Kamal Hussain Qureshi (Lab), Sheree Lisa Rackham (Cons), Alex Wilson (RUK)

Chadwell: Shirley Baah-Mensah (Cons), Hannah Amirah Chaudhry (Lab), Katherine Egbun (Cons), Raj Forhad (Cons), Bert Alexander Jones (Lab), Anne Marie Sachs (Lab), John Charles Tyne (Green)

Churchfields: Stephen Karanicholas Adams (Cons), Robert Alexander Cole (Cons), Lloyd Jacob Duddridge (Lab), Rosa Gomez (Lab), Ash Holder (LD), Ruairi Jude Francis Mulhern (Green), Francis Michael Roads (Green), Judith Ann Roads (Green), Martin Ian Rosner (LD), Garry Sukhija (Cons), Mohammed Ohid Uddin (LD), Guy Owen Williams (Lab)

Clayhall: Dave Croft (Cons), Prabjit Kaur Gurm (Lab), Muhammed Abdul Muid Khan (Cons), Kabir Mahmud (Lab), Saravanan Muthusamy (Cons), Kathleen Patricia Teaham (LD), Mohammed Jamal Uddin (Lab)

Clementswood: Matthew Alexander Cole (Cons), Helen Mary Coomb (Lab), George Dunkley (Cons), Zulfiqar Hussain (Lab), Muhammed Javed (Lab), Bradley Langer (Cons)

Cranbrook: Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmed (Lab), Mosheraf Ashraf (Cons), Syed Shikul Islam (Lab), Saira Yasar Jamil (Lab), Abrar Khan (Cons), Ekah Sehmbi (Cons), Fathima Nikaza Shukry (IN)

Fairlop: Howard Jeffrey Berlin (Cons), Bob Chattaway (Lab), Ruth Kim Clark (Cons), Joyce Ellen Ryan (Cons), Mazhar Saleem (Lab), Sareena Sanger (Lab), Joel Winston (LD)

Fullwell: Vicky Louise Foster (Cons), Matthew Goddin (Lab), Sk Zakir Hossain (Cons), Majad Hussain (IN), Sham Islam (Lab), Shanell Johnson (Lab), Denys Sara Phillips (Cons)

Goodmayes: Shazia Anjum (Cons), Namreen Battol Chaudry (Lab), Gwendoline Dodkins (Cons), Fazle Elahi (Cons), Kam Rai (Lab), Neil Patrick Zammett (Lab)

Hainault: Sam Ali (IN), Shah Muhammad Jahir Ali (Lab), Donna Michelle Baker (Cons), Sam Gould (Lab), Glen Haywood (Cons), Caroline Violet Porter (Cons), Luthfa Rahman (Lab)

Ilford Town: Syeda Saima Ahmed (Lab), Dee Datta (Cons), Karen Ann Packer (Cons), Shoaib Patel (Lab)

Loxford: Sajda Begum (Cons), Uday Manchu (Cons), Foyzur Rahman (Lab), Taifur Rashid (Lab), Michael James Speakman (Cons), Sahdia Ehsan Warraich (Lab)

Monkhams: Gregor John Eglin (Lab), Joel Anthony Herga (Cons), Linda Ann Huggett (Cons), Heather Liddle (LD), Kashif Qayyum (Lab), Andrew Savva Vanezis (LD)

Newbury: Maureen Patricia Ashley (Cons), Krishna Bhagavan Bandaru (Cons), Sunny Brar (Lab), Niki Jaskirat Chahal (Lab), Andrew George Eracleous (LD), Thavathuray Jeyaranjan (Lab), Swapna Kalsi (Cons)

Pushpita Gupta (Lab), Aamer Hamid (Cons), Nav Kaur Johal (Lab), Sadiq Yakub Kothia (Lab), Kunle Olaifa (Cons), Avtar Sehmbi (Cons), Sajida Ugradar (IN), Andy Walker (TUSC)

South Woodford: Beverley Lisa Brewer (Lab), Shafi Choudhury (Cons), Tony Csoka (Green), Gwyneth Elinor Deakins (LD), Ian Robert Gardiner (LD), Joe Hehir (Lab), Ian Michael Morley (LD), Suzanne Margaret Nolan (Cons), Saiqa Qayum Hussain (Lab), Preeti Rana (Cons), Robert David Sheldon (Green)

Valentines: Michael Bajomo (Cons), Stephanie Burtt (Cons), Khayer Muhammed Rahman Chowdhury (Lab), Alex Holmes (Lab), Richard Liam Jackson (Cons), Kumud Joshi (Lab), Max Reid (IN)

Wanstead Park: Bayo Alaba (Lab), Sheila Agnes Bain (Lab), David Bruik (LD), Janet May Cornish (LD), Ashley Gunstock (Green), Duncan McWatt (Cons), Zak Vora (Cons)

Wanstead Village: Crispin William Acton (LD), Jo Blackman (Lab), Gavin Chambers (Cons), Paul Francis Donovan (Lab), Neil Hepworth (LD), Fatema Hussain (Cons), Sharn Kalsi (Cons), Richard William Lafferty (Green), Susanne Marshall (Green), Daniel Huw Morgan-Thomas (Lab), John Herbert Rowlands (Green), Scott Raymond Wilding (LD)