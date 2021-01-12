Door-to-door Covid testing offered by the council
With one of the highest Covid infection rates in the country, Redbridge Council is going door-to-door offering a free home testing service.
A team of five officers, working seven days a week, are knocking on doors between 10am-6pm to provide information and advice on Covid and offer a free PCR test.
Residents don't have to have symptoms to take the test.
All tests will be delivered and picked up from your doorstep by a trained team, who will wait outside your property while you take the test and register it on your mobile device.
The team will be fully equipped with PPE and have ID stating they are working on behalf of the council.
With Covid scams making headlines, the council has confirmed their specialist teams will not ask for any personal details, request payment for or require access to your property.
The project is set to last until the end of January but there is a possibility it could get extended.
More information and the schedule of areas they will be visiting can be found on the council's website.
