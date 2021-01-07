News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Local Council

Redbridge Council announces new and expanded cabinet

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 11:21 AM January 7, 2021   
Redbridge Town Hall

Rebridge Council have announced a new and expanded cabinet - Credit: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal has announced his new expanded cabinet filling in vacancies and creating a new role.

Fullwell ward Cllr Vanisha Solanki joins the cabinet as the member responsible for housing and homelessness.

Local councillor Vanisha Solanki talking to students at Caterham High School as part of Local Democr

Cllr Vanisha Solanki will join as cabinet member for housing and homelessness. - Credit: Archant

That position was previously held by Cllr Farah Hussain, who stepped down from the cabinet in September.

Cllr Jo Blackman (Wanstead Village) will serve as the cabinet member for environment and civic pride and Cllr Khayer Chowdhury (Valentines) will become the cabinet member for crime and community cohesion.

Wanstead Village Labour candidate Jo Blackman. Photo: Jo Blackman

Cllr Jo Blackman will aim to help the council's climate goals as the member for environment and civic pride. Photo: Jo Blackman - Credit: Archant

Cllr Chowdhury is taking over the position from Cllr Bob Littlewood who stepped down in October

Cllr Khayer Chowdhury. Picture: Khayer Chowdhury

Cllr Khayer Chowdhury is the new cabinet member for crime and community cohesion. Picture: Khayer Chowdhury - Credit: Khayer Chowdhury

Cllr John Howard (Aldborough), who was the previous cabinet member for civic pride, will move to a new role as cabinet member for stronger communities.

He will be co-ordinating the council's work supporting high streets and working with the voluntary sector, areas which the council sees as especially critical during the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Deputy leader Kam Rai will continue to serve as the cabinet member for finance in addition to a new role overseeing leisure and culture.

Following the reshuffle and the addition of the new roles, the cabinet has increased from nine to 10 members.

Most Read

  1. 1 Former councillor jailed for electoral fraud said he wanted to help people
  2. 2 Coronavirus: 'Do we not matter?' - Redbridge nursery teacher says it's unfair to force them to stay open
  3. 3 Thieves steal catalytic converter from nurse's car during shift
  1. 4 Redbridge foster parents who supported med student encourage others to take in children
  2. 5 Christmas baby has a family connection at Newham Hospital
  3. 6 Have you seen this 15-year-old missing since October 7?
  4. 7 Places of worship in east London agree to close
  5. 8 A first year on the job that nobody saw coming - Ilford South's Sam Tarry talks 2020
  6. 9 Cyclist delivers books to homeless and vulnerable throughout lockdown
  7. 10 Woodford Green MP on course to lose seat at next election, poll shows

Cllr Athwal said he was delighted to welcome the three new members to the cabinet and said: "Their drive and passion for delivering for local people will help us to build our vision for a better borough.

"Throughout the pandemic our cabinet have worked hard to support and protect local people across Redbridge and our new team will continue to do so."

Redbridge Council’s full cabinet is now:

Cllr Jas Athwal, cabinet member for growth and operations

Cllr Kam Rai, cabinet member for finance, leisure and culture

Cllr Mark Santos,  cabinet member for adult social care and health

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people

Cllr Sheila Bain, cabinet member for planning and planning enforcement

Cllr Helen Coomb, cabinet member for transformation and digital

Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for stronger communities

Cllr Vanisha Solanki, cabinet member for housing and homelessness

Cllr Jo Blackman, cabinet member for environment and civic pride

Cllr Khayer Chowdhury, cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion


Redbridge Council
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Education

'Confusion and chaos': Redbridge put on closed schools list after...

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

A year to remember: Looking back at 2020 in Redbridge

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon

People

Redbridge cleaners named and shamed for failing to pay minimum wage

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Charity

New Year's Honours: Ilford pharmacist who boosted BAME blood donations...

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus