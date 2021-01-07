Redbridge Council announces new and expanded cabinet

Published: 11:21 AM January 7, 2021

Rebridge Council have announced a new and expanded cabinet - Credit: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal has announced his new expanded cabinet filling in vacancies and creating a new role.

Fullwell ward Cllr Vanisha Solanki joins the cabinet as the member responsible for housing and homelessness.

Cllr Vanisha Solanki will join as cabinet member for housing and homelessness. - Credit: Archant

That position was previously held by Cllr Farah Hussain, who stepped down from the cabinet in September.

Cllr Jo Blackman (Wanstead Village) will serve as the cabinet member for environment and civic pride and Cllr Khayer Chowdhury (Valentines) will become the cabinet member for crime and community cohesion.

Cllr Jo Blackman will aim to help the council's climate goals as the member for environment and civic pride. Photo: Jo Blackman - Credit: Archant

Cllr Chowdhury is taking over the position from Cllr Bob Littlewood who stepped down in October.

Cllr Khayer Chowdhury is the new cabinet member for crime and community cohesion. Picture: Khayer Chowdhury - Credit: Khayer Chowdhury

Cllr John Howard (Aldborough), who was the previous cabinet member for civic pride, will move to a new role as cabinet member for stronger communities.

He will be co-ordinating the council's work supporting high streets and working with the voluntary sector, areas which the council sees as especially critical during the pandemic.

Deputy leader Kam Rai will continue to serve as the cabinet member for finance in addition to a new role overseeing leisure and culture.

Following the reshuffle and the addition of the new roles, the cabinet has increased from nine to 10 members.

Cllr Athwal said he was delighted to welcome the three new members to the cabinet and said: "Their drive and passion for delivering for local people will help us to build our vision for a better borough.

"Throughout the pandemic our cabinet have worked hard to support and protect local people across Redbridge and our new team will continue to do so."

Redbridge Council’s full cabinet is now:

Cllr Jas Athwal, cabinet member for growth and operations

Cllr Kam Rai, cabinet member for finance, leisure and culture

Cllr Mark Santos, cabinet member for adult social care and health

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people

Cllr Sheila Bain, cabinet member for planning and planning enforcement

Cllr Helen Coomb, cabinet member for transformation and digital

Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for stronger communities

Cllr Vanisha Solanki, cabinet member for housing and homelessness

Cllr Jo Blackman, cabinet member for environment and civic pride

Cllr Khayer Chowdhury, cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion



