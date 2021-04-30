Redbridge selects new mayor for coming year

Published: 7:00 AM April 30, 2021

Cllr Roy Emmett will be the new mayor of Redbridge for 2021/22. - Credit: Redbridge Council

A new mayor of Redbridge has been selected for 2021-2022.

Cllr Roy Emmett (Lab, Hainault) was nominated as mayor at the virtual annual council meeting on Thursday, April 29.

He will take over the reins from Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain (Lab, Clementswood), who served as mayor for an unprecedented two years after taking the position in 2019.

The transfer of the mayoral position was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, so Cllr Hussain continued in his role for another 12 months.

After a small ceremony overseen by interim chief executive Lesley Seary, Cllr Emmett said: "Thank you to my fellow councillors for entrusting me with this honourable position.

"Across our borough, local people have gone above and beyond to support their neighbours through the pandemic and my aim as mayor is to show them our deep appreciation and gratitude.

“I will be inviting councillors to nominate residents or groups who have shown outstanding community spirit during this pandemic so that I can formally thank them on behalf of the borough.”

Cllr Emmett was first a Redbridge councillor between 1994 and 2002, and again most recently as a representative for Hainault since 2014.