Young people vote on top priorities to make Redbridge child friendly

Published: 7:00 AM March 31, 2021

As part of the council's work to become a Unicef Child Friendly borough, children and young people voted on their top priorities. - Credit: Redbridge Council

More than 2,000 children and young people in Redbridge have said their top priorities are their safety, health and climate change.

As part of efforts to become recognised as a child-friendly borough by Unicef, Redbridge Council officers spent two weeks in February engaging online with children and young people to get their votes on what is most important to them.

Under the three priorities, the council will seek to address issues raised around harassment faced by young women, safety while travelling to and from school, the accessibility of information and services for those experiencing mental health problems and climate change.

In the coming weeks, children, young people and youth practitioners will come together to identify what action needs to take place under each priority.

The project will continue through the spring and will include work on the special educational needs and disability (SEND) youth forum and the Children in Care Council.

Naomi Danquah, child-friendly cities and communities programme director at Unicef UK, praised the work done so far, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

She said it was a "huge milestone" towards recognition of Redbridge as a child-friendly community.



