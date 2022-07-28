Three businesses and their owners have been ordered to pay a combined total of almost £13,000 after being caught flouting smoke-free laws.

The premises in Ilford were taken to court by Redbridge Council after environmental health officers found people smoking inside during spot-check visits late last year.

Under the Heath Act 2006, it is an offence for any person who controls or is concerned in the management of a smoke-free premises to fail to prevent smoking there.

The cases were heard at Barkingside Magistrates' Court after the offences were discovered during a crackdown on non-compliant venues, with the respective owners each pleading guilty.

A case involving Colony in High Road, Ilford was heard on July 19, with the company that operates the restaurant and its owner ordered to pay a combined £4,800.

This included fines of £1,600 for each offence and costs of £1,200 against Paprika Ventures Ltd, while owner Zegham Afzal, 35, of High Road, Seven Kings, must also pay £400.

My Yard, on High Road, Ilford, was prosecuted on the same day.

Manager Purnima Limbu, 27, of Brittain Road, Dagenham, was ordered to pay a total of £3,500, comprising £2,000 in fines - £1,000 for each offence - and £1,500 in costs.

Last month, Al Khayma Lounge on Cranbrook Road was ordered in court to pay a total of £4,400 in fines and costs.

This included a total of £3,000 fines for the offences plus costs of £1,200 against the company Al Khayma Lounge Ltd and £200 against owner Sajid Khan, 56, of Perth Road, Ilford.

Redbridge cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion, Cllr Khayer Chowdhury, said: "These prosecutions send out a clear message that failing to operate a smoke-free venue will not be tolerated.

"And we will take tough and appropriate action against any business breaking the law or breaching the regulations.

"There are clear and strict rules to protect people from the dangers associated with smoking in public places, yet these premises decided to ignore the legal requirements placed upon them.

"This is an expensive lesson for all three premises concerned and will hopefully serve as a reminder to anyone who thinks they can flagrantly break the law."