'Important' business park to be exempt from new planning rules

Published: 1:52 PM October 25, 2021

A law change which could threaten one of Redbridge's largest source of jobs has been blocked.

Last Thursday, October 22, Redbridge Counci's cabinet voted to exempt Hainault Business Park from new permitted development rights, which would allow developers to build homes without full planning permission.

The new development rules were introduced by the recent Town and Country Planning order and applies to office, storage or light industrial areas.

Redbridge’s leadership first blocked threats to the business park, which employs 2,500 people, in September 2020 but further law changes coming into effect on August 1, have again made it possible to change the park’s use without permission.

Cabinet member for transformation and digital Helen Coomb said: “[The business park] is very important to the borough and we need to do all we can to withstand new changes which threaten it.”

Despite a predicted high demand for industrial land in London, more than 1,300 hectares were released for other uses from 2001 to 2015, according to a cabinet report.

Hainault Business Park is home to the second highest number of local jobs after Ilford town centre.