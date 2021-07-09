Council announces free summer holiday club for Redbridge children

Published: 10:23 AM July 9, 2021

Redbridge Council is offering a free summer holiday club for children to support working parents and carers on low incomes.

The summer club will be open to children aged five to 16, offering sport, art, music, and drama activities across four weeks in July and August.

It will run four days a week between 10am and 2pm.

There are 1,155 places on the scheme and the council said priority will be given to children who receive free school meals, although places will be allocated to other applicants if space allows.

A free lunchtime meal is included in the holiday club.

You may also want to watch:

Primary age children will be able to attend at: Cranbrook Primary School, Coppice Primary School, Fullwood Primary School, Ray Lodge Primary School, South Park Primary School, Uphall Primary School and Woodlands Primary School.

Secondary age children will be able to attend at Caterham High School, Loxford School, or Oaks Park High School.

Parents who would like their child to take part must register their interest by 5.00pm on Friday July 9 at https://forms.office.com/r/ySsTTseaN5