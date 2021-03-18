Town halls light up orange in memory of Sarah Everard

Published: 8:45 AM March 18, 2021

Redbridge Town Hall lit up orange in a message about women's safety - Credit: LDRS

Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets town halls lit up orange last night, Wednesday March 17, to honour the memory of Sarah Everard, whose death has sparked protests and discussions about women’s safety.

Ms Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, vanished from a Clapham street on March 3 while walking home.

Her body was found a week later in woodland in Kent and serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with murder.

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said town halls in Stratford, East Ham and Docklands would be lit up all week.

She said: “We must demand an equal and safer world. We should be able to walk freely on our streets, without fear that we will be harmed.

“It can be scary and tiring, but calling out misogyny, sexism and violence against women is also so empowering and a reflection of our confidence.”

Redbridge council leader Jas Athwal added: “This week we are lighting Redbridge Town Hall orange to remember Sarah Everard and to stand in solidarity with women and girls who have experienced violence.

“We are working on new plans to address violence against women as a council.”