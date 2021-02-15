News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Local Council

Council holds series of events for National Apprenticeship Week

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 3:00 PM February 15, 2021   
Budding baker and part-time surveying apprentice Jaswina Antony was one of the 42 apprentices who took part in a series of events for National Apprenticeship Week.

Budding baker and part-time surveying apprentice Jaswina Antony was one of the 42 apprentices who took part in a series of events for National Apprenticeship Week. - Credit: Ken Mears/Redbridge Council

More than 40 apprentices for Redbridge Council took part in a series of events to gain insight into a range of sectors as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

The council held a number of online sessions, talks by employers and an Ask an Apprentice event run by New City College.

Apprentice manager Anthony Hartigan said he was delighted the week was a success and said it "demonstrates how the council invests in people and skills, particularly in these challenging times".

Sharn Cunningham, who works as a landlord and tenant project support officer, said her apprenticeship has been a challenging but rewarding experience and one in which she is constantly learning.

She said: "I would recommend looking at Redbridge's apprenticeship scheme to any school leaver especially those who believe university or college is not for them." 

You may also want to watch:

Jaswina Antony is securing her surveying degree while working as an apprentice and is a budding baker in her spare time.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
  2. 2 Manor Park man charged with Ilford murder
  3. 3 'Wonderful' Fairlop Waters expansion plans win universal support
  1. 4 Court staff to vote on industrial action over Covid safety fears
  2. 5 Drug dealer jailed after £6m cocaine bust
  3. 6 Pollution, slur on NHS, local football and drink sensibly
  4. 7 Girl, 14, raped in broad daylight while jogging in Goodmayes Park
  5. 8 Residents furious over 'extortionate' service charges which doubled to £51k
  6. 9 Seven Kings community hub takes shape
  7. 10 The fear of Covid or the fear of God
Redbridge Council
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Mary's Church in Ilford. 

London Weather | Gallery

Snowy scenes across Redbridge

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Warning traffic about school children crossing the road ahead

Public meeting on School Streets schemes which ban traffic at certain times

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Police in Ilford High Road

13 arrests and seven weapons seized in police operation

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Queen's and King George Hospital are both run by the trust. Picture credit: Archant.

Patients caught Covid in hospital as tests did not pick up new variant

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus