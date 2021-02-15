Council holds series of events for National Apprenticeship Week
More than 40 apprentices for Redbridge Council took part in a series of events to gain insight into a range of sectors as part of National Apprenticeship Week.
The council held a number of online sessions, talks by employers and an Ask an Apprentice event run by New City College.
Apprentice manager Anthony Hartigan said he was delighted the week was a success and said it "demonstrates how the council invests in people and skills, particularly in these challenging times".
Sharn Cunningham, who works as a landlord and tenant project support officer, said her apprenticeship has been a challenging but rewarding experience and one in which she is constantly learning.
She said: "I would recommend looking at Redbridge's apprenticeship scheme to any school leaver especially those who believe university or college is not for them."
Jaswina Antony is securing her surveying degree while working as an apprentice and is a budding baker in her spare time.
