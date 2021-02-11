Council confirms Quiet Streets didn't cost anything after minutes error

Published: 11:49 AM February 11, 2021

The council has confirmed the Quiet Streets scheme did not cost it any money and will publish a full report next month. - Credit: Archant

Redbridge Council has confirmed the abandoned Quiet Streets traffic scheme did not cost the council any money after minutes of a previous meeting incorrectly listed the amount at £150,000.

The incorrect figure was published in the minutes of the December 8 place scrutiny meeting but it has since been amended.

Apparently Redbridge Council's abortive Quiet Street's scheme cost the council (well, residents.....) £150,000.



(Extract from published minutes) pic.twitter.com/BRG3EzlamP — Paul Canal (Please Stay at Home!) (@RedbridgeBlue) February 8, 2021

The Conservatives quickly seized on it wondering if there was a cover-up but the council has confirmed it was a simple human error and reiterated what it has said in the past.

Cllr Clark asked if a full report could be presented at the February meeting and if not, then an extraordinary meeting should be called to discuss it. - Credit: Archant

A spokesperson for the council said: "The Quiet Streets scheme did not cost Redbridge Council anything. We were awarded grant funding of £538,000 by TfL. The work undertaken cost £327,000, which TfL have committed to pay.

"We didn't apply for the remainder of the grant, as we didn't pursue additional Quiet Streets schemes in the borough. Therefore, this didn't cost Redbridge Council anything."

The council said a full report on the scheme will be presented at the next meeting March 30.