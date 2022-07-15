The majority of properties on Colombo Road have dropped kerbs - Credit: Google

"Furious" residents haved signed a petition against the proposed introduction of "completely unnecessary" paid permit parking in their street.

Redbridge Council is consulting thousands of households near Ilford, Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath stations, which are on the new Elizabeth line, about including their streets in controlled parking zones (CPZ).

The town hall has said without on-street parking controls, commuters using the Elizabeth line will look to drive and park in residential streets near stations.

This will worsen road congestion, increase pollution and reduce parking availability for local residents and businesses, Redbridge Council said.

But people who live on Colombo Road - on the edge of the consultation area, to the north of Ilford and Seven Kings stations - say the only difference it would make for them is having to pay for a permit.

Bob Andrews says 96 of 101 properties on Colombo Road have a dropped kerb so commuters and other motorists can’t park outside their homes anyway.

"They're trying to introduce something for the benefit of the residents, where it will provide no benefit - it will provide a disadvantage, an ongoing cost," Mr Andrews said.

"Even if they gave us a free permit, they wouldn’t make any difference.

"For other streets elsewhere in the consultancy area, it may make sense - I don’t know - but in our street it doesn't make any sense whatsoever."

There are some spaces on Colombo Road where cars can be legally parked against the raised kerb.

Mr Andrews has started a petition - separate to another petition against the wider CPZ proposals, which has been signed by thousands of people in the consultation area - in the hope of ensuring their "clear case" is heard.

He says out of 101 addresses, 79 have signed in opposition and only one is in favour, with the remainder yet to respond.

Mr Andrews said even residents without dropped kerbs were opposed to parking restrictions in the street, as people living in all five of those addresses had signed the petition.

Redbridge Council was contacted for comment but did not respond.

Visit https://pclengagement-hub.co.uk/en-GB/projects/elizabethlinecpz for more information on the proposals and to have your say.