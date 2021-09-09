Afghan refugee donation centre opens at Redbridge Town Hall
- Credit: Ken Mears
A donation drop-off centre for refugees is opening at Redbridge Town Hall today amid the Afghanistan crisis.
The centre, organised in partnership between Redbridge Council and the local voluntary centre, will be open for donations on Mondays and Thursdays between 10am and 4pm.
For residents wishing to support refugees, the centre is requesting good quality donations of specific items.
These include pushchairs, baby baths, new baby bottles, sterilising units and tables, working suitcases, headscarves, prayer mats and Qurans.
Clothes are not required.
Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said: “Redbridge has a long history of welcoming people from all over the world who have made our borough their home.
“I am proud of the desire shown by local residents to help those in need, especially in light of the tragic scenes that we have seen in Afghanistan over the last few months.”
Donations will be collected and taken to a distribution centre in Havering to be sorted and shared with refugee families arriving across north east London.
The centre will be staffed by volunteers from Ilford Salvation Army.
READ MORE: Church leaders pledge to help refugees fleeing Afghanistan