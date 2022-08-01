Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss met with Tory party members in Woodford.

The garden event on Wednesday (July 27) was co-hosted by Chingford and Woodford Green Conservatives chairman Gavin Chambers and local MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

Ms Truss, who is up against Rishi Sunak to become the new Tory leader and prime minister, answered a range of questions from some of the nearly 200 people at the event.

She also spent time speaking with people individually during the event, which was held at the home of Joanne Share-Bernia.

Mr Chambers said: "It was an honour and a privilege to have Liz Truss in attendance.

“I have no doubt that she is our next prime minister, and that she will do a sterling job leading this country forward."

He added: "She was engaging and was extremely well received by all of the members present this afternoon.”