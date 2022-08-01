News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Liz Truss meets Conservative Party members at private Woodford event

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:20 AM August 1, 2022
Gav Chambers, Joanne Share-Bernia, Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss, Sheree Rackham and MP Sir Iain Duncan-Smith 

Gav Chambers, Joanne Share-Bernia, Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss, Sheree Rackham and MP Sir Iain Duncan-Smith. - Credit: Gavin Chambers

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss met with Tory party members in Woodford.

The garden event on Wednesday (July 27) was co-hosted by Chingford and Woodford Green Conservatives chairman Gavin Chambers and local MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith. 

Ms Truss, who is up against Rishi Sunak to become the new Tory leader and prime minister, answered a range of questions from some of the nearly 200 people at the event.

She also spent time speaking with people individually during the event, which was held at the home of Joanne Share-Bernia.

Mr Chambers said: "It was an honour and a privilege to have Liz Truss in attendance. 

“I have no doubt that she is our next prime minister, and that she will do a sterling job leading this country forward."

He added: "She was engaging and was extremely well received by all of the members present this afternoon.” 

London Live News
Conservative Party
Elizabeth Truss
Woodford News

Don't Miss

Grand Trunk Road's Rajesh Suri

South Woodford restaurant wins big at London Curry Awards 2022

Skyler King

Logo Icon
South Ilford MP Sam Tarry hosted a virtual session for constituents with the Shadow Secretary of Sta

Labour Party

Sam Tarry sacked from Labour front bench after joining strike picket line

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters tackled a blaze which broke out in a butcher's shop in Ilord

London Live News

Firefighers battle Ilford butcher's shop blaze

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Vepkhvia Laliashivili

London Live News

'A normal human being would not have done this': Man jailed for double...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon