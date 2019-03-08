Search

Little Heath School for autistic children opens sensory room

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 November 2019

Friends of Little Heath chairman Amarjit Singh Soora at the opening of the sensory room. Picture: Oana Simina

Friends of Little Heath chairman Amarjit Singh Soora at the opening of the sensory room. Picture: Oana Simina

Archant

A school for autistic children unveiled a new sensory room following a year-long fundraising effort including four half-marathons run by the headteacher.

Little Heath headteacher James Brownlie at the opening of the sensory room. Picture: Oana SiminaLittle Heath headteacher James Brownlie at the opening of the sensory room. Picture: Oana Simina

A total of £24,000 was raised for the new sensory room in Little Heath School, Hainault Road, Chadwell Heath, for the 160 pupils aged 11-19 with a wide range of learning difficulties and special needs.

The sensory room is equipped with a projector, mirror ball and a stimulating light panel to help pupils feel more comfortable by creating a relaxing, calm and yet stimulating environment.

Headteacher James Brownlie said: "Staff have been receiving training on best use of the room from our 'sensory champions'."

The Friends of Little Heath ran a number of different events with the Fairlop Lions donating nearly £4,000 and £1,000 coming from the Gordon Langton Lodge with further support coming from parents, friends and local businesses.

