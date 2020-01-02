Disabled children given Christmas gifts by Seven Kings charity

A Seven Kings charity donated Christmas gifts to disabled and disadvantaged children at schools in Chadwell Heath as part of its annual festive campaign.

The Lions Club of Seven Kings took part in the Redbridge Giving Tree initiative, which was launched by members Tajinder Lotay and Bob Jandoo six years ago, and gifted presents to pupils at Little Heath School in Hainault Road and Newbridge School in Gresham Drive and Barley Lane.

More than £15,000 of gifts have been handed out since the fundraising project started.

Working with Wilko each year, the club gives children the opportunity to select a gift that they wish for at Christmas to the value of £15. The club raises the funds and staff at Wilko work tirelessly to source and wrap the gifts, which were handed out to children on December 18 and 19.

"When we distribute gifts to the children, the joy and excitement it creates is priceless," Tajinder said.

"This initiative is continuously gathering momentum and is exciting for our club.

"This year we launched our fundraising at a high-profile event in Canary Wharf, which was supported by HSBC and Kidd Rapinet Solicitors."