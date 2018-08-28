Search

Six things that walked down Ilford High Road before you

PUBLISHED: 17:27 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 31 January 2019

Mock up of things that could have walked in Ilford.

Mock up of things that could have walked in Ilford.

If you think Ilford has changed a lot over the years, you would be right.

Forget the 10-year challenge, if you go back a bit further, you might have seen Lions, bears (on My) and Vikings walking down the street.

Just for fun, read the list below to find out who was walking in Ilford before you were even a thought

8000BC -410AD:

1)Elephants and Lions

Straight tusks elephants, woolly rhinoceros, lions, bear horses, bison, ox and giant deer could be seen hanging around.

Mammoth remains were also found from this time period

2)Romans

Roman settlement and roads were discovered in Ilford, and you don’t get Roman roads without Roman people.

410AD -1600

3)Saxons and Normans

The settlement of Ilford is first recorded as “Ilefort” in 1086 before changing to Ilford in 1232.

The core of Ilford was occupied by Saxons and invaded by Normans in its time.

4)Lepers

Ilford Hospital was founded in 1140 by Adelicia, abbess of Barking as a hospice for infirm men.

In 1560, there are records that show there were “leper cells” where people suffering from leprosy in the surrounding area would be taken.

5)Dismembered victims of Viking raids

More than 22 skeletons were found and a theory was postulated that they were Ilford victims of the Viking invasions.

However, some people believe they were more leprosy victims.

1600 - 1900

6)Witches

“Witch bottles” were discovered in Ilford showing that rituals would take place in the town centre and on the banks of the River Roding.

Witches bottles were used by witches and non-witches as protection against witchcraft and spells.

The first mention of the item appears in the 17century. Witches bottles are still used today by magic practitioners, but usually for casting spells (you learn something new every day).

The information was complied after an archaeological survey was carried out by Aoc Archaeology   

