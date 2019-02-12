Gants Hill letting agent raises almost £80,000 for Indonesia tsunami appeal

Lint Group staff Zamil Abdullah, Hanif Loonat, Arif Patel, Arbaz Oomerjee, Ayyub Patel, Saleem Sheikh, Asif Dakri, Imran Patel and Faisal Ahmedabadi were ecstatic to have made it to the summit of Mount Snowdon. Photo: Lint Group Archant

A Gants Hill letting agent has raised more than £79,000 to support the thousands of people affected by the Indonesian tsunami.

The Lint Group, Perth Road, is raising funds for Forest Gate relief organisation Abdullah Aid’s Indonesia appeal.

More than 2,000 people were killed when the country was struck by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in September.

Another 220,000 are believed to have been displaced.

A team of nine workers – Arif Patel, Arbaz Oomerjee, Asif Dakri, Ayyub Patel, Faisal Ahmedabadi, Hanif Loonat, Imran Patel, Saleem Sheikh and Zamil Abdullah – climbed to the top of Mount Snowdon in October as part of the fundraising effort.

The firm has now extended its goal to £100,000, as it looks likely to hit its initial £80,000 target.

“Aim for the roof and you’ll hit the gutter,” said managing director Rizz Patel.

“Aim for the moon and you’ll land on the stars.”

Donate to the appeal at totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/snowdoncharitytrek