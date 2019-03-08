Police object to Ilford chicken shop's late night licence application

Police have objected to an Ilford takeaway's licence application to stay open until 5am every night.

Peri Peri Grill and Wrap in Ilford High Road has applied to Redbridge Council to extend its closing time from 11pm to 5am.

The fast food restaurant, which serves pizza, burgers and doner kebabs, plus milkshakes, smoothies and juices, is in the Ilford Cumulative Impact Zone (CIZ) - a zone which refers to the negative impact caused when a significant number of licensed premises are concentrated in one area.

The zone was adopted in Ilford town centre in 2010 and later extended to cover takeaways operating after 11pm due to evidence of alcohol-fuelled crime and anti-social behaviour.

If the licence application is granted to Peri Peri Grill and Wrap, the shop would effectively be open 24 hours - from 8am until 5am, seven days a week.

The application makes clear that no music will be played and only food and non-alcoholic drinks will be served.

But licensing officer Pc Oisin Daly from the Met Police has raised concerns about public nuisance and disorder and recommended that the application be rejected.

"The terminal hour of the premises also raises concerns for police," Pc Daly said. "The venue is situated very close to several bars whose terminal hour is 3am.

"This raises issues around dispersal as it known that where late night refreshment outlets exist close to bars then patrons will inevitably gravitate towards them, preventing patrons leaving the area.

"This in turn creates issues of disorder and public nuisance."

Pc Daly said granting the licence would undermine the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm.

"Should the committee be minded to grant the application police would request that the premises have a terminal hour of 2am," Pc Daly said. "This would ensure that the premises closes prior to the dispersal from nearby bars and banqueting suites."

The applicant said noise reduction measures would be in place and customers would be asked not to loiter on the road outside the shop after 10pm.

A decision is due to be made at Redbridge Council's Licensing Sub-Committee on June 18.