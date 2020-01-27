Search

Advanced search

Immigration raid at Seven Kings restaurant finds illegal workers for second time

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 January 2020

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Archant

A Seven Kings restaurant could lose its licence after illegal workers with no right to work in the UK were found at the premises for a second time in two years.

Immigration enforcement officers carried out a warrant at Delhi O Delhi on August 7 last year and found two members of staff working illegally.

The family-run business, which opened in Electric Parade 2011, was also raided by immigration officers in October 2017, when three illegal workers were found.

The Home Office is calling for the premises licence to be revoked and a decision will be made by Redbridge Council's licensing sub-committee meeting on Monday, February 3.

"For the second time in two years, an immigration enforcement operation has discovered multiple persons working at these premises whilst they have no right to do so," the Home Office review application states.

"The premises and its management were already known to the immigration authorities because of the previous visit where illegal workers were discovered."

A £30,000 fine was issued to the restaurant in 2017 when the first raid by the Home Office found three illegal workers.

"Whether by negligence or wilful blindness, illegal workers were engaged in activity on the premises, yet it is a simple process for an employer to ascertain what documents they should check before a person is allowed to work," the review application says.

You may also want to watch:

The Home Office has asked for the premises licence to be revoked for the purposes of preventing crime and disorder.

A letter of representation from the business owner Vivek Khanna has been received by the council, along with a letter from Metrolaw Solicitors providing mitigation for Mr Khanna.

Mr Khanna said: "I am an honest and trustworthy person and I feel that I was framed by someone who sent two illegal immigrants to help me in running my catering business. I repeatedly asked them to provide this information for my records but they were delaying in responding, stating that their details are with somebody else who has gone abroad.

"There wasn't any intention on my part to hire someone illegal who didn't have the right to work or break the law.

"I have evaluated my error of judgement and the mistrust these two people have placed on me and which has landed me in big trouble with the Home Office.

"I can only apologise for my misunderstanding and inability to understand legal matters and assure you that this won't be repeated again."

Mr Khanna also highlighted that the restaurant is a family-orientated business which hosts charity events and is a "vital hub for the community".

A spokesman for MetroLaw Solicitors said: "Our client has identified and accepts that he requires the relevant training on carrying out these checks to prevent any such future incidents.

"Our client has had no incidents at all with the police over the eight years of running the restaurant.

"There has been no breach of the peace, no fighting and no disturbances to the local residents."

Most Read

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts as Crossrail upgrades begin

Work has started to demolish the entrance to Ilford Station. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings stabbings: Police arrest third man on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Welcome to Ilford Eastside: Plans unveiled for 672 homes, offices, restaurants and primary school on retail park

Under the proposals for Ilford Eastside, all the buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for new homes, office spaces and a primary school. Picture: Google

Recorder letters: The Valentine pub, denied speech, HMOs and World Cancer Day

The Valentine pub in Gants Hill before it was demolished. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts as Crossrail upgrades begin

Work has started to demolish the entrance to Ilford Station. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings stabbings: Police arrest third man on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Welcome to Ilford Eastside: Plans unveiled for 672 homes, offices, restaurants and primary school on retail park

Under the proposals for Ilford Eastside, all the buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for new homes, office spaces and a primary school. Picture: Google

Recorder letters: The Valentine pub, denied speech, HMOs and World Cancer Day

The Valentine pub in Gants Hill before it was demolished. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Midfielder Clay says it was a much deserved win at home to Newport to end poor run

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou scores past Tom King and celebrates (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Simply the worst! West Ham scraping the bottom of the barrel

West Bromwich Albion's Conor Townsend celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.

Woodford Town rue refereeing display in Hashtag United defeat

Georges Kebi of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Reid happy to be in right place at right time after notching debut double

Alex Reid of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team against Notts County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Seven Kings stabbings: Police arrest third man on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police
Drive 24