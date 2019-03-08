Search

Concerns raised about Ilford chicken shop's late night licence application

PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 July 2019

Chicken Valley in Ilford has submitted a licensing application to change the hours it can serve late night refreshments. Picture: Google

Chicken Valley in Ilford has submitted a licensing application to change the hours it can serve late night refreshments. Picture: Google

Concerns have been raised about an Ilford chicken shop's application to stay open into the early hours.

Chicken Valley, in Cranbrook Road, which is some 20 metres from Ilford station, currently closes at 11pm. It has applied to change its opening hours to 10am-2am from Sunday to Thursday and 10am-2.30am Friday and Saturday.

It has also applied to provide late night refreshments from 11pm-1.30am from Sunday to Thursday, and from 11pm-2am on Friday and Saturday.

Redbridge Council's licensing enforcement team is concerned about anti-social behaviour and crime in the area and how the takeaway's late opening hours might contribute to this.

The licensing team's representation says: "Within the last two years police have made numerous arrests through the operations carried out in this area. However, this has not deterred people from committing crime in this locality despite the efforts of the police to reduce the level of crime in this area.

"A recognised desire once late night venues have closed is to have customers dispersed as quickly as possible to prevent crowds from gathering late at night in Ilford town centre as this attracts anti-social behaviour and crime, which this area is a hotspot for."

The chicken shop is in the Ilford town centre Cumulative Impact Zone (CIZ) -a zone which refers to the negative impact caused when a significant number of licensed premises are concentrated in one area.

The licensing team is concerned that granting the licence would undermine prevention of crime and disorder, prevention of public nuisance and protection of children from harm.

A representation from a member of the public says: "There are issues of drunken and anti-social behaviour, extreme violence with the murder of a young man within yards of these premises in the last few months and indeed the stabbing of a police officer in the same area not that long ago.

"The strain on police is resources is enormous and the police are, I believe, at breaking point."

"There seems to be a growing number of late night hot food takeaways in Ilford town centre, resulting in more and more people hanging around in the town centre fighting, shouting and swearing."

The decision will be made at the council's licensing sub-committee on Friday, August 9.

