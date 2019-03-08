20 care homes in Redbridge did not meet fire safety standards

LFB carried out audits. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

Twenty care homes in Redbridge were found to be failing to meet fire safety standards when London Fire Brigade (LFB) carried out audits following the Grenfell Tower tragedy. The figures were obtained in a written answer by the Mayor of London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Londonwide Assembly Member Tom Copley urged care homes to "co-operate fully with the LFB to get their fire safety standards up to scratch" to prevent any future tragedies.

You may also want to watch:

"It is very concerning that some of the most vulnerable Londoners are being put at risk in this way," he said. "These inspections carried out by the LFB have been vital in highlighting not only a local issue, but one that urgently affects the whole of our capital." Regional data shows that 1,226 fire safety audits have been carried out by the London Fire Brigade at care homes across the capital since June 2017. Some 51 received an enforcement notice and 498 received a notice of deficiencies. The remaining care homes were found to be "broadly compliant" with fire safety standards. Across the capital, Bromley had the highest number of care homes failing to meet fire safety standards, with 71 either receiving a notice of deficiencies or an enforcement notice.

On the other end of the scale, only five Hammersmith and Fulham care homes were found not to be up to scratch. An enforcement notice is issued by the LFB where the inspector can identify on the premises a clear breach of the law, significant risk factors or improvements that can be made within a set period of time. All care homes that received an enforcement notice, and those whose notice of deficiencies pointed to more significant failings, will receive a follow-up visit from LFB to ensure the required improvements have been made.

"Care homes have a duty of care to their residents," Mr Copley added.

"It is vital they co-operate fully with the LFB to get their fire safety standards up to scratch and take all possible measures to prevent any future tragedies". The LFB has confirmed that, as of March 2019, it has conducted follow-up visits at lots of the care homes who received an enforcement notice and will be checking the remainder.