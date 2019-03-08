Search

Firefighters issue warning after Ilford flat fire

PUBLISHED: 17:20 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 30 July 2019

Fire crews were called to a fire at flats in Wellesley Road, Ilford this morning (July 29). Picture: Google

Fire crews were called to a fire at flats in Wellesley Road, Ilford this morning (July 29). Picture: Google

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has issued a safety warning following a fire at converted flats in Ilford.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called at 3.10am on Monday, July 29 to Wellesley Road.

An occupant of the property was alerted to the fire after they woke up to a smoke alarm sounding in their flat.

They noticed flames in the conservatory and alerted other residents to the fire before leaving the property and calling 999.

The conservatory was destroyed by fire and one bedroom received slight damage.

Eight adults and three children left the building before the LFB arrived.

Fire investigators believe it was caused by a candle left unattended in the conservatory.

An LFB spokesman said: "Candles are one of the most common causes of fire.

"It's really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from anything else that can easily catch fire."

The brigade has released a list of candle safety tips:

1) Keep candles/tea lights away from curtains, furniture and anything else that can catch fire.

2) Keep loose clothing and hair away from candles/tea lights when they are lit.

3) Always place your candles/tea lights in a suitable fire resistant candleholder.

4) Make sure the candleholder holds the candle/tea light firmly and is on a flat and stable surface to stop it falling over.

5) Make sure you put out any candles, incense and oil burners when you leave the room and especially before bed.

6) Keep out of the reach of children and pets.

