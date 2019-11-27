Search

Leyton Orient players visit football fans at Gants Hill care home

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 November 2019

Leonard Berger, Jack Winter, Arlene Conway, Howard Wayland with Orient players Jordan Maquire-Drew and Josh Wright. Picture: Karen Zetter

Archant

Two Leyton Orient players paid a visit to football fans at Jewish Care's Vi and John Rubens House in Gants Hill last week.

Residents at Jewish Care's Vi John Rubens House Leonard Berger and Jack Winter and Arelene Conway with Josh Wright. Picture: Karen Zetter

Midfielder Josh Wright, and winger Jordan Maguire-Drew enjoyed playing a retro game of Subbuteo and chatting with residents on their Mitzvah Day visit on Wednesday, November 20.

Football fan and resident Jack Winter, 94, said, "It's nice to see the youngsters come and visit us.

"I had a few games at the Orient when I played for the Leyton 11's occasionally. I used to live about 200 yards from the club.

"I started playing when I was at junior school and I carried on playing until the war started when I was 13.

Residents staff and volunteers Jewish Care's Vi John Ruben's House with Leyton OrientTrust Howard Gould and player Josh Wright Jordan Maguire-Drew. Picture: Karen Zetter

"After the war I went back to watching the football and still enjoy watching the game to this day."

The players also met 97-year-old Monty Ward, whose son Barry said: "Dad was an Orient fan as a kid and used to go when we lived down the road from the stadium. It was really nice that the players came to brighten up his day."

After the visit, Josh said: "We had a lovely afternoon visiting residents at Jewish Care's Vi and John Ruben's House for Mitzvah Day."

Jacklin Stephenson, activity co-ordinator, said, "We are very pleased that the Leyton Orient Football Club players have been visiting us for many years now and that our local team and the Leyton Orient Trust have such a strong connection with the home. Jordan and Josh are a real credit to the team.

"It brings a great feeling to the atmosphere in the home when the young footballers come to spend time with the older generation at the home.

"It's a real highlight for us all and prompts the residents to reminisce about their football memories.

"We look forward to welcoming them back again on their next visit."

