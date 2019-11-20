Search

Ilford road closed as emergency services respond to car crash at mini roundabout

PUBLISHED: 14:39 20 November 2019

Emergency services responding to a car crash in Ley Street at just after 2pm. Picture: Communities Together Redbridge

Emergency services responding to a car crash in Ley Street at just after 2pm. Picture: Communities Together Redbridge

Archant

The emergency services have closed a main road through Ilford this afternoon as they respond to a car crash at a mini roundabout.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade confirmed firefighters were called to Ley Street, at the junction with Griggs Approach just outside the Bombadier depot at 2.07pm.

There are two fire engines and a fire rescue vehicle at the scene.

The road remains closed while emergency services respond to the incident.

There is no word yet on any injuries or how many cars were involved.

The London Ambulance Service and the Metropolitan Police are also in attendance at the scene and have been contacted for comment.

Teenager stabbed to death in Clayhall

Owen Waters House in Clayhall was taped off on Wednesday morning. Picture: Ken Mears

Plans for 1,280 homes, new school and village hall on Goodmayes Tesco unveiled

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: Weston Homes

Planning decision set to be made on 18-storey block of flats in Ilford

Redbridge Council hope to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford school finance boss tried to ‘maximise’ pupil numbers for cash

An email was sent to staff at Winston Way Academy in the run-up to the Autumn Census. Picture: Google Streetview

‘Explosion’ heard at Clayhall garages where car was burned out and teen stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

