Ilford road closed as emergency services respond to car crash at mini roundabout

Emergency services responding to a car crash in Ley Street at just after 2pm. Picture: Communities Together Redbridge Archant

The emergency services have closed a main road through Ilford this afternoon as they respond to a car crash at a mini roundabout.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade confirmed firefighters were called to Ley Street, at the junction with Griggs Approach just outside the Bombadier depot at 2.07pm.

There are two fire engines and a fire rescue vehicle at the scene.

The road remains closed while emergency services respond to the incident.

There is no word yet on any injuries or how many cars were involved.

The London Ambulance Service and the Metropolitan Police are also in attendance at the scene and have been contacted for comment.