Recorder letters: Food deliveries, info for carers and climate action

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Food couriers flouting road rules

Gurpreet Bhatia, Barking, full address supplied, writes:

With all non-essential shops and entertainment venues closed to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 and burden on the countries healthcare system, the one area of business

that has been allowed to continue and has rapidly increased month-on-month has been the

restaurant/takeaway delivery services sector.

While this has been beneficial in keeping many restaurants afloat, people fed and employed, the downside has been a significant lowering in the borough’s road safety.

It has not gone unnoticed by me and many others, I suspect, the lack of following of highway regulations and laws by takeaway couriers both on scooter and bicycle, particularly on the extremely busy thoroughfare of Ilford Lane joining Barking and Ilford.

For the sake of making timely food delivery or collection I’ve observed first hand dangerous weaving in and out of traffic, passing through red lights as non-existent and riding up onto pavements to by-pass congestion.

However, the most dangerous has been riding on the wrong side of the road for extended periods of time without a care in the world and causing oncoming vehicles, including myself, to take avoidance action.

With the days now shorter and colder, and the future potential of ice on the roads, the dangers of accidents can be amplified.

I would urge both Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge

councils alongside the police to review and monitor this before an unnecessary and easily avoidable accident does not lead to injury or fatality of a pedestrian or road- user.

Council giving no info to carers

Chris Roper, Ilford, full address supplied, writes:

Since early on during the first lockdown I have been trying to get the London Borough of Redbridge, at all levels from managers to cabinet members, to involve and inform those families amongst us who are caring at home for severely disabled, sometimes clinically extremely vulnerable, sons and daughters.

Some of these families have elderly carers who care at home on a daily basis for their disabled, middle aged loved ones.

Some of the early responses from senior management and officers conceded that my communications contained some good ideas and that the content was helpful.

Still no involvement or information.

I asked, repeatedly, which group(s) or organisation(s) they would go to to involve and inform; no answer.

I asked about holding ‘virtual’ carer group meetings; nothing.

I asked what is the situation regarding a variety of therapists visiting day centres? Nothing.

I asked what difference or implications the second lockdown would bring; nothing.

I asked if they would be updating affected families of the newly applied clinically extremely vulnerable status to Down’s syndrome sufferers (information which I happened to stumble upon). Nothing - I did it myself!

I’ve asked that the likes of us be informed of impending centre openings/closings/changes and where the staff our ‘kids’ are used to are. Nothing.

Not even told (stumbled on it) that a key worker specific to an individual has been moved to a different centre.

Stumbled upon the ‘fact’ that adult LD day entries are exempt. Asked if the same applies to respite; nothing.

This council does not involve or inform. If you’re lucky, you stumble upon or wring out information.

This ‘not listening, not telling’ culture stems from the very top, the leader of the council, and is now reaching the very bottom, local management. MP’s aren’t interested; they’re on the same side. Any ideas? Don’t suggest addressing a cabinet meeting; I’m amongst those banned and blocked on Twitter.

We need climate action not talk

Paul Donovan, Dangan Road, Wanstead, writes:

It is high time that politicians stopped talking about climate change and biodiversity loss and did something about it

It was great recently to help out with the planting on Christchurch Green of the fourth Grow Zone. Bulbs and seeds were planted in the area adjacent to the high street.

There are plans for more Grow Zones, with areas left to run wild, improving the overall biodiversity.

Another community based project involves the seeding of tree pits with wild flowers. The pits look fantastic, as well as helping wildlife - like bees.

At the moment, the adoption of tree pits is a bit patchwork, with some excellent streets that will offer a sea of colour in the spring and summer.

However, there are many pits that are not adopted. It would be great to see more taken up by residents.

Also, local churches and schools could reach out and adopt pits around their premises.

Anyone interested in adopting a tree pit see: redbridge.gov.uk/our-streets/spruce-up-your-neighbourhood/

In Wanstead, many people are rightly concerned about rising pollution levels. Over the period of the pandemic, we have gone from empty streets to a situation where some roads are reaching gridlock.

People have been encouraged to avoid public transport, while the planned walking and cycling infrastructure in Redbridge has failed to materialise - the result has been that vast numbers are getting in their cars.

This situation needs to be addressed, we cannot go on poisoning generation after generation with this foul air.

There is also the small matter of an obesity epidemic.

The Low Emission Neighbourhood schemes need to happen. And there must be a real increase in biodiversity.

In Wanstead, there are major polluting roads running between the Green Man and Redbridge roundabouts, as well as the Green Man and Charlie Brown’s roundabout. The lovely Roding Valley Park is encircled by the thunder of traffic on the M11 and A406.

Indeed, despite much of the greenery that characterises Wanstead, another view is that we live on a polluted traffic island. This needs to be urgently addressed.

There is the Ultra Low Emissions Zone that comes in next year, which will help. But what about some real greening of the area?

The areas between the roundabouts described should become greenways, with more trees, shrubs and green walls. Traffic in the area has grown hugely over the past 20 years but counter balancing biodiversity measures have not.

The climate and biodiversity crises need to be addressed with real action - pleas of no money really won’t cut it. The Covid pandemic proves money can be found for a crisis. This is another one.