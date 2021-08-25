Letter on Christchurch Green container kiosk

Opinion

Published: 3:06 PM August 25, 2021

Rethink on park kiosk is needed

Scott Wilding, Wanstead Liberal Democrats, writes:

The proposal to install a shipping container kiosk on Christchurch Green has met with more objections from Wanstead residents.

At the time of writing, over 170 local households have objected to the plan to install a shipping container kiosk in the middle of this local park.

The objections are not so much against the principle of the scheme, but on the look and feel of the current design.

With so many local objections, we hope that the council will now take this to a full planning committee meeting and take a decision to rethink the scheme.

Nodding this one through on officer recommendation cannot be justified. In our view the scheme as it stands does not “enhance or protect” the Wanstead Village Conservation area, a key theme in the council’s own Conservation Guidance.

While the current Labour administration has extended the Conservation Area in the Lake House Estate, which is very welcome and we fully support, they are surely pointless if the same council does not abide by its own rules?

We ask that the decision on this scheme be taken to a full, open and public planning committee so that our Wanstead Village Labour councillors can ask for a rethink on this scheme.