Letter on Tony's Barber Shop

Opinion

Published: 9:15 AM October 7, 2021

All best wishes to retiring barber

David Atkins, Somerville Road, Chadwell Heath, writes:

I was sorry to read of the closure of Tony’s barber shop.

I’ve been having my hair cut there for 42 years – I first went there just before Suleyman started.

Suleyman Melit, owner of Tony's, with gifts from customers - Credit: Daniel Gayne

Apart from being an excellent hairdresser, Suleyman cut your hair as you wanted it and not how he felt it should be! And he didn’t feel it necessary to talk to you if you weren’t in the mood.

Often, we only exchanged two words. He would say “usual?” and I’d reply “please”. All best wishes for his retirement – and now I have to find someone as good!