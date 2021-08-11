Opinion
Letter against takeover of Loxford Practice
Reader letter
GP takeover should be blocked
Elaine Allouf, Woodford Green, full address supplied, writes:
I was horrified to read about the takeover of Loxford Practice by an American health insurance giant. This definitely is, as Sam Tarry says, privatisation by stealth (Recorder).
This was the first I had heard about it but I gather from a friend who lives in Islington that the same has happened there and there has been much protest with MPs getting involved.
He also tells me that Centene, the American health insurance giant involved, has been fined for medical and financial failures in the United States. The CEO has been quoted as stating that his absolute priority is to grow net profits and executive pay as fast as he sustainably can.
How can our government and our prime minister, who was so grateful to the NHS for saving his life only last year, allow this to happen?
I am curious about the reason for this happening with hardly anyone knowing. If it had been widely publicised I think there would have been many more than 50 people demonstrating on July 30 and it would not have only been union and Labour Party members. Surely the NHS is the one thing we all value and treasure regardless of our political views.
The Recorder group must publicise this disgusting takeover and need to find out who is profiting from the takeover, because someone apart from the board and shareholders Centene surely is.
I would also like to know who the members of the primary care commissioning committees are and what their views are on private health provision.
