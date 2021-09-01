Letter welcoming the return of Wanstead Festival

Opinion

Published: 5:15 PM September 1, 2021

Festival returns after two years

Paul Donovan, Dangan Road, Wanstead, writes:

The welcome resumption of the Wanstead Festival will be a celebration of a cleaner, greener Wanstead.

The Festival returns bigger and better than before, following the two year absence due to the pandemic.

One important difference this time is the pedestrianisation of part of the high street. This will enable activities to extend beyond Christchurch Green, joining up across Wanstead. The move also marks an important return to the founding principles of the event.

Fun at the 2019 Wanstead Festival - Credit: Ken Mears

The Festival developed out of the mayor of London’s car free days of the early noughties. Then the high street was shut, with the activities focused in that area, The migration onto Christchurch Green was a relatively recent development.

The great thing about the car free days was that they offered a vision of how things could be. The places along the Thames were transformed, once the traffic and choking pollution were removed. A village atmosphere returned - for a day.

Since those early days that vision has taken hold, accelerated by the threats of climate change and toxic air.

The growing emphasis on active travel, with the promotion of cycling and walking, sees that vision advancing.

There is a long way to go on active travel in Redbridge but a start has been made.

Food and drink being enjoyed at the Festival - Credit: Archant

The council is at present consulting on new cycle lanes down Blakehall, Centre, Lakehouse and Aldersbrook Roads. These - if enacted - will link to major cycling routes in neighbouring boroughs.

There are plans to improve cycling networks around the high street and Cambridge Park areas.of Wanstead, More bicycle hangars and.loops are slowly rolling out. There has also been some pedestrianisation of the high street on the monthly market days.

The road closure for the Festival offers a snapshot of part of the high street without cars - a different look.

So leave the car behind, come out on Sunday, September 12 to help make this the best Wanstead Festival ever.