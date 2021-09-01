News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Opinion

Letter welcoming the return of Wanstead Festival

Logo Icon

Reader letter

Published: 5:15 PM September 1, 2021   
Crowds of people enjoying the 2019 Wanstead Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

Crowds of people enjoying the 2019 Wanstead Festival - Credit: Ken Mears

Festival returns after two  years

Paul Donovan, Dangan Road, Wanstead, writes:

The welcome resumption of the Wanstead Festival will be a celebration of a cleaner, greener Wanstead.

The Festival returns bigger and better than before, following the two year absence due to the pandemic.

One important difference this time is the pedestrianisation of part of the high street. This will enable activities to extend beyond Christchurch Green, joining up across Wanstead. The move also marks an important return to the founding principles of the event.

Wanstead festival goers enjoy a train ride

Fun at the 2019 Wanstead Festival - Credit: Ken Mears

The Festival developed out of the mayor of London’s car free days of the early noughties. Then the high street was shut, with the activities focused in that area, The migration onto Christchurch Green was a relatively recent development.

You may also want to watch:

The great thing about the car free days was that they offered a vision of how things could be. The places along the Thames were transformed, once the traffic and choking pollution were removed. A village atmosphere returned - for a day.

Since those early days that vision has taken hold, accelerated by the threats of climate change and toxic air.

Most Read

  1. 1 Elderly man punched in face on Central Line train
  2. 2 'I'm being put out on the street': Man with mental health issues set for eviction by council
  3. 3 'It's a miracle': Owner reunited with dog thanks to Recorder appeal
  1. 4 Wanstead's controversial 'shipping container' café gets green light
  2. 5 Call for witnesses after fatal four-vehicle crash in Chigwell
  3. 6 How to enjoy 62 days off while using only 26 days of annual leave in 2022
  4. 7 Wes Streeting: 'Anger over misery of Afghanistan withdrawal runs deep'
  5. 8 South Woodford's Grand Trunk Road wins best Asian restaurant award
  6. 9 Travel round-up: Road and rail disruptions across east London next week
  7. 10 Court refurbishment sees inquests move to Barking for next few months

The growing emphasis on active travel, with the promotion of cycling and walking, sees that vision advancing.

There is a long way to go on active travel in Redbridge but a start has been made.

Crowds of people enjoying the 2019 Wanstead Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

Food and drink being enjoyed at the Festival - Credit: Archant

The council is at present consulting on new cycle lanes down Blakehall, Centre, Lakehouse and Aldersbrook Roads. These - if enacted - will link to major cycling routes in neighbouring boroughs.

There are plans to improve cycling networks around the high street and Cambridge Park areas.of Wanstead, More bicycle hangars and.loops are slowly rolling out. There has also been some pedestrianisation of the high street on the monthly market days.

The road closure for the Festival offers a snapshot of part of the high street without cars - a different look.

So leave the car behind, come out on Sunday, September 12 to help make this the best Wanstead Festival ever.

Climate Emergency
Wanstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coffee is poured from a stovetop espresso coffee maker, London.

Food and Drink

Best places around Ilford for coffee and cake, according to TripAdvisor

Daniel Gayne

person
The grotto in Wanstead Park

Heritage

'Wonderful site': Restoration proposed in bid to save historic grotto

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
A406 Flyover in Redbridge

Metropolitan Police

Two men bailed and one released under investigation after alleged kidnap

Daniel Gayne

person
high road

Crime

Man attacked and robbed in Chadwell Heath

Jon King

Author Picture Icon