Letter on First Aid training
- Credit: Wajid Rehman
Terry Sykes, Trinity Road, Barkingside, Ilford, writes:
I heartily endorse Wajid Rehman’s campaign for more public first-aid training.
I firmly believe that it is a subject in which everybody should have at least some basic training: we never know when we might be called upon to use that skill.
I understand that first aid training is now on the school curriculum, which is a move that should have taken place decades ago. I was aware of the importance of learning first aid when I was at primary school (nearly 60 years ago) and joined the Junior Red Cross. I have maintained an interest in the subject ever since. Last year, I was in a position of being able to perform chest compressions on an elderly neighbour before the ambulance arrived.
Training should be free of charge and easily available in order to encourage more people to attend. Every home and motor vehicle should have a first aid kit. More defibrillators should be on public display, the operation of which should form part of the first aid training. The more that can be administered by a trained first aider on the spot when an incident occurs, as described by Wajid, the better the chances of the patient’s survival.
I hope Wajid’s campaign receives the response it deserves: well done to him for raising the issue.