Letter on First Aid training

Opinion

Published: 4:45 PM August 18, 2021

Terry Sykes, Trinity Road, Barkingside, Ilford, writes:

I heartily endorse Wajid Rehman’s campaign for more public first-aid training.

I firmly believe that it is a subject in which everybody should have at least some basic training: we never know when we might be called upon to use that skill.

I understand that first aid training is now on the school curriculum, which is a move that should have taken place decades ago. I was aware of the importance of learning first aid when I was at primary school (nearly 60 years ago) and joined the Junior Red Cross. I have maintained an interest in the subject ever since. Last year, I was in a position of being able to perform chest compressions on an elderly neighbour before the ambulance arrived.

Pupils from Seven Kings Secondary School learning CPR - Credit: PA

Training should be free of charge and easily available in order to encourage more people to attend. Every home and motor vehicle should have a first aid kit. More defibrillators should be on public display, the operation of which should form part of the first aid training. The more that can be administered by a trained first aider on the spot when an incident occurs, as described by Wajid, the better the chances of the patient’s survival.

I hope Wajid’s campaign receives the response it deserves: well done to him for raising the issue.