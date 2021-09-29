Letter: Questions over café kiosk plans

Opinion

The site of the proposed kiosk on Christchurch Green - Credit: Charles Llewellyn

Scott Wilding, Wanstead Liberal Democrats, writes:

Wanstead Lib Dems formally asked the council to scrutinise the decision to approve a new café kiosk on Christchurch Green via its external scrutiny committee.

The decision by Redbridge Council to approve the decision in the face of 192 objections we feel is undemocratic.

Residents gathered to oppose the proposed "shipping container" cafe kiosk on Christchurch Green - Credit: Charles Llewellyn

There are a number of questions the council need to address and answer:

Given the level of objections, why was the scheme approved behind closed doors under delegated powers and made public on the Friday of a bank holiday weekend? A similar application to demolish a home and build flats in Sylvan Road, Wanstead, which unlike Christchurch Green is not in a conservation area, was taken to a planning committee. So why not this one? Afterall, the council essentially granted itself planning permission. Under these conditions, surely it is imperative that the decision be made in full planning committee to ensure transparency? Given the level of objections and hostile feeling by local residents to the design of the scheme, why did councillors not ask for a design rethink, pause or a full consultation on the issue? A design in keeping with the council’s own conservation area guidance should have been a starting point for this. How much will the project cost? With at least 14 places to buy a similar or same product as the proposed kiosk already existing on Wanstead High Street, what is the business case for its survival? Surely the council can tell us in which quarter of which year they estimate the scheme will make a return on the investment?

We hope that these questions can be answered in full and at a public meeting.

The democratic process has at best been rubber stamped, at worst ignored.

With little or no public oversight, the council needs to take this opportunity to answer the questions of the people who – ultimately – will end up paying for the project.