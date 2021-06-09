News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Opinion

Letter: Protect the Chalet Wood's bluebells

Logo Icon

Reader letters

Published: 5:06 PM June 9, 2021   
Bluebell woods in Wanstead Park

Bluebell woods in Wanstead Park - Credit: Ken Mears

Don't imperil spectacular display

Ray Robinson, Aldersbrook, Wanstead, writes:

The Chalet Wood bluebell spectacular you will no doubt be aware occurs in spring and is truly spectacular.

However, articles publicise and encourages many people to visit. In these days of lockdown that’s a good thing, but it does actually imperil the continuation of this yearly display.

Bluebell woods in Wanstead Park

Picking or trampling on bluebells can stop them blooming next year - Credit: Ken Mears

Many people simply do not realise the damage done to the bluebells by people and animals walking and trampling on them rather than allowing them to die back naturally .

You may also want to watch:

It is absolutely imperative that the bluebells be allowed to die back naturally to harness the effects of the light in nourishing the bulbs. Trampling will either destroy the bluebells or inhibit their growth for many years .

This year has seen large areas of bells being trampled.

Most Read

  1. 1 New entrance opened at Ilford Station to support Elizabeth line
  2. 2 Wes Streeting: 'Cancer treatment has reinforced my appreciation of NHS'
  3. 3 Boundary review: Proposals to change Redbridge constituencies
  1. 4 'We're making progress': Redbridge councillor on tackling organised begging gangs
  2. 5 Vehicle collides with multiple parked cars in Ilford
  3. 6 Wanstead Festival is set to return this summer
  4. 7 Redbridge school's staff to strike over Covid working dispute
  5. 8 Council confirms consultation on raising parking penalty charges
  6. 9 Covid-19 vaccination bus back on tour in Redbridge
  7. 10 Research: Redbridge one of London's worst boroughs for fly-tipping

Within a few years, there will be no bluebells to view.

Wanstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wanstead parents can't get their children into their local school because of Redbridge Council's sibling priority rule.

Redbridge Council | Video

Parents furious about change to school admissions

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
An Ilford man was charged with the murder of a 32-year-old woman who was known to him. 

Crime

Ilford man charged with murder

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Humaira Iqbal, an actor and playwright has launched a fundraiser to help pay for an MFA at NYU's Tisch School of Arts.

People

Hainault playwright's fundraising bid to take up place on New York...

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus