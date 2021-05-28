News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Opinion

Letter: Keep Aldborough Hatch tidy!

Logo Icon

Reader letter

Published: 11:45 AM May 28, 2021   
Outside St Peter's Church with some of the bags collected:Margaret Gannaway; Cllr John Howard; Jen

Outside St Peter's Church with some of the bags collected: Margaret Gannaway; Cllr John Howard; Jenny Chalmers; Chris Gannaway; Kathleen Morton and Cllr Jyotsna Islam - Credit: AHDA

Keep our green spaces litter free

Jenny Chalmers, Aldborough Hatch Defence Association, Spearpoint Gardens, Ilford, writes:

On Saturday, May 22, 23 local residents turned up to the annual, Clean Up the Hatch morning organised by the Aldborough Hatch Defence Association (AHDA). 

They concentrated on our green areas including footpaths, shrubberies, ditches and nature reserves and despite the rain and wind, managed to collect an amazing 57 bags in two hours. 

Thanks to their efforts Aldborough Hatch now looks like a more pleasant place to live in and wouldn’t it be wonderful if it could stay like that!

However, too many people have the opinion: “I’m not helping because I pay my rates for the council to clean up our mess.”

But wouldn’t it be wonderful if councils didn’t have to spend millions of pounds clearing up after the thoughtlessness of others. The money could then be spent on more needed things such as local amenities and social care.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ilford ranked one of the cheapest places for residents to park in London
  2. 2 Jailed: Teen gets nine years for 'frenzied' knife attack on sleeping woman
  3. 3 Boy, 15, in hospital after Chadwell Heath stabbing
  1. 4 Keith Prince on tackling knife crime in Redbridge
  2. 5 Council recommends approval of 1,280 new homes at Goodmayes Tesco
  3. 6 Clayhall history teacher nominated for national award
  4. 7 Man arrested following Chadwell Heath stabbing
  5. 8 Community projects get £14,000 funding boost in grants
  6. 9 Lorry flips over in Gants Hill collision
  7. 10 Jailed: Man who raped woman in Ilford after accomplice forced her into car

If a place looks like a dump then people will treat it as a dump.

It is no good walking past a pile of fly-tipped material or litter and muttering: “Tut, tut isn’t that terrible!”

We all have to do more!

Aldborough Hatch Defence Association litter pick

Kathleen Morton in the ditch on Aldborough Road North - Credit: AHDA

Report it to the council, take a photograph and fill in the online form, it doesn’t take long.

Educate our children by keeping our front gardens and immediate area litter-free and making them pick it up if they drop anything. Make sure recycle bins have their lids secure and don’t overflow. Don’t throw your rubbish out of car windows!

If you go into any of our green spaces, anything you carry in should be carried out. Take only air and leave only footprints!

If an area looks clean and tidy, people are more likely to keep it that way.

So many thanks to those of you who cared enough to turn up on Saturday and worked so hard to make this area for at least one day in the year, litter-free.

Thanks also to those who have been going out litter picking on their own throughout the pandemic, it is very therapeutic!

Also thanks to St Peter’s for the use of their space and Redbridge Council and Vision for supplying litter-pickers, sacks and collection.

Also a big thank you to local councillors John Howard and Jyotsna Rahman Islam who came along to help.

Environment News
Reader Letters
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The former Alfred’s Head pub site in Manford Way. Picture: Google Maps

Planning and Development | Opinion

Letter: Concern about over-development around Manford Way in Hainault

Reader letter

Logo Icon
Woodford Green raids

Crime

Two men charged in connection with people smuggling probe

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of people attended a Vigil for Palestine outside Redbridge Town Hall. 

People

Hundreds attend vigil in Ilford after Israel-Gaza conflict

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Lemonade for Yemen-aid boys Mikaeel Ishaaq and Ayaan Moosa win Rotary Young Citizen Award 2021.

Young Citizen Award | Video

Boys who raised £100,000 with Lemonade for Yemen-aid win national award

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus