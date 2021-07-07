Young Citizen returns as drinks maker contacts Lemonade for Yemen-aid boys

Published: 10:53 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 11:52 AM July 7, 2021

Despite raising around £150,000 for Yemen, Gaza, and Rohingya, Ayaan and Mikaeel aren't stopping - Credit: Adeela Moosa

Two Seven Kings children who raised more than £100,000 when their Lemonade for Yemen-Aid stand went viral are continuing their fundraising efforts and have been approached by a "drinks manufacturer".

Best mates Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq will be squeezing their lemons in Leyton this Saturday as they take part in a Family Fun Day in support of One Nation’s Gaza Appeal at Saffron Kitchen in Lea Bridge Road.

Saturday’s event will run from noon until 6pm, and will involve a bouncy castle, food stalls, arts and crafts, and, of course, a lemonade stand.

In March this year, the boys were named runners-up in the Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Young Citizen Awards, which will begin again this month.

Each month, one young person in the borough will be nominated for the award, which recognises positive role models under the age of 25 who are going out of their way to help others and make a difference.

Ayaan and Mikaeel’s fundraising effort was first featured in the Ilford Recorder last July when they raised £4,500 from their lemonade stall in one day, having set out with a target of just £100.

Since then, their campaign to help starving children in Yemen has taken off, attracting celebrity attention from the likes of Angelina Jolie and Stormzy and Bruno Fernandes.

After being named runner-up in the Recorder/Redbridge Young Citizen Awards, they were put forward for the Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland's Awards by Redbridge Rotary Club.

In May, they won the Rotary Young Citizen national award at a virtual award ceremony hosted by BBC presenter Ellie Crisell.

Their work has inspired others to contribute to their campaign, which has expanded to give money to the Rohingya community and Gaza.

Ayaan’s mother, Adeela Moosa, said: “Now what we are finding is that people are coming to us and saying we had a little lemonade stall or cake stall ourselves, can we donate the money towards your page, which is fantastic.”

She estimates that the campaigns together have raised around £150,000, but they do not intend to stop there.

She said: “The goal is just to try and do as much as the boys can, it's never 'let's just try and reach this target and leave it there'.”

Adeela added that the boys have been approached by a drinks manufacturer, who want to help them make a charity lemonade product that the campaign can take to the supermarkets.

“They are really excited about it because they get to go to the factories and decide on the flavours and get to put on a white coat and get involved,” she said.

The Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Awards were started in 2008, and the overall winner receives £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club.

The winner and runner(s)-up are put forward by Redbridge Rotary Club for the Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland Young Citizen Awards - in the past two years, the overall winner and then the runners-up from Redbridge went on to win the national title.

The award has also been part of the Mayor of Redbridge's Community Awards since 2012, with the monthly winners being invited to the Awards Ceremony in March each year.

Redbridge rotarian Eve Conway, past president of Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland, who founded the Rotary Young Citizen Awards, said: "It is fantastic to be able to recognise inspirational local young heroes, under the age of 25, who are going out of their way to help others and make a difference.

“Redbridge Rotary Club is proud to have linked with the Recorder since 2008 for these awards to make sure that remarkable young people are acknowledged and celebrated."

To nominate someone, contact daniel.gayne@archant.co.uk at the Recorder or visit https://www.redbridgerotaryclub.org/contact giving information about the nomination and contact details.