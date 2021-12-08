News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Business receives Queen's Award

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 6:19 PM December 8, 2021
Muhammad Zohaib Tariq attended an event at Windsor Castle, hosted by the Royal Family, where LRN received its award

Muhammad Zohaib Tariq (left) attended an event at Windsor Castle, where LRN received its award - Credit: Zoom Photography/Muhammad Zohaib Tariq

A business that awards educational qualifications has been presented with an award at Windsor Castle.

Learning Resource Network (LRN), based in Romford, received the Queen's Award for Enterprise in the category of international trade, recognising its efforts in furthering the outreach of qualification provision in the UK and overseas.

Its chief executive Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, from Redbridge, attended the event hosted by Prince Charles.

Muhammad said: “The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is a great testament to the hard work and commitment by the LRN team – and to meet so many members of the Royal Family at the reception was a day that will stay with us all. 

"We look forward to a continuing bright future at LRN.”

The business was also hailed by Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who added: "I’m very proud to see that my constituency is home to such enterprise and success.”

Education News
Redbridge News

