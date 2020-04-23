Search

New rubbish collector rolls through as Redbridge council leader joins bin lorry

PUBLISHED: 11:39 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 23 April 2020

Council leader Jas Athwal joined the bin men this morning on their weekly rounds. Picture: Wes Streeting

Council leader Jas Athwal joined the bin men this morning on their weekly rounds. Picture: Wes Streeting

Archant

Redbridge Council may not be making separate recycling collections but the council leader is literally picking up your rubbish.

This morning Ilford North MP Wes Streeting spotted Cllr Jas Athwal out collecting bins on the regular weekly rounds.

Mr Streeting tweeted: “Put my bins out just in time this morning and who do I see out with the refuse collectors but our council leader!

“Good to see hands-on leadership from @Jas_Athwal and huge thanks to the whole team for collecting our bins and keeping the streets clean during these difficult times.”

In response to a sceptic he added: “I can honestly say that I had no idea that Jas would be down my street and the only reason I saw him was because I heard the lorry and had to scramble to get my bins out!!”

Residents are asked to store recycling for when service is resumed, or dispose of it in refuse sacks with other rubbish for crews to collect, which may or may not have a councillor in tow.

