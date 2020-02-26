Search

Advanced search

Ilford Muslim organisation holds annual inter-faith celebration to discourage extremism

PUBLISHED: 15:02 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 26 February 2020

Bashir Chaudhry speaking at a previous inter-faith meeting

Bashir Chaudhry speaking at a previous inter-faith meeting

Archant

A Muslim organisation which tackles extremism is throwing its annual inter-faith celebration to promote tolerance and respect among all religions.

You may also want to watch:

The League of British Muslims (LBM), which last year was awarded Home Office funding to help improve people's understanding of extremism, normally throws the annual event in December but had to push it back to March this year due to the general election.

LBM's chairman Bashir Chaudry said: "We live in times in which the world is reeling over national and international conflicts between various faith groups, and it is more important today than at any other time in the world's history to bring faith groups, political leaders and other stakeholders together for dialogue and discourage extremism and the role of Muslims diaspora to alleviate extremism."

The event will take place on March 5 at 7.30pm at the Muslim Community Centre, in Eton Road.

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redfern blames ‘technical errors’ for Woodford’s defeat to Harpenden

Woodford in action against Harpenden earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Ilford Muslim organisation holds annual inter-faith celebration to discourage extremism

Bashir Chaudhry speaking at a previous inter-faith meeting

Bishop of Chelmsford makes final visit to Ilford church before new gig up north

The Bishop of Chelmsford made a final visit to St Mary the Virgin church. Picture: Gareth Jones

Central line part suspended to fix faulty track

The Central line is part suspended due to emergency engineering work to fix a faulty track. Picture: Mike Brooke

Broken down lorry blocks A406 causing severe delays

The A406 North Circular is closed northbound at A12 (Redbridge Roundabout) because of a broken down lorry. Picture: TFL
Drive 24