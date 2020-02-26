Ilford Muslim organisation holds annual inter-faith celebration to discourage extremism

Bashir Chaudhry speaking at a previous inter-faith meeting Archant

A Muslim organisation which tackles extremism is throwing its annual inter-faith celebration to promote tolerance and respect among all religions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The League of British Muslims (LBM), which last year was awarded Home Office funding to help improve people's understanding of extremism, normally throws the annual event in December but had to push it back to March this year due to the general election.

LBM's chairman Bashir Chaudry said: "We live in times in which the world is reeling over national and international conflicts between various faith groups, and it is more important today than at any other time in the world's history to bring faith groups, political leaders and other stakeholders together for dialogue and discourage extremism and the role of Muslims diaspora to alleviate extremism."

The event will take place on March 5 at 7.30pm at the Muslim Community Centre, in Eton Road.