New comedy night showcasing disabled comedians comes to Ilford

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 04 October 2019

A brand new comedy evening, showcasing the talents of people with a disability is coming to Ilford.

Join MC Mark Burkwood - an up and coming autistic comedian from Gants Hill - and special guest Aaron Simmonds, plus other acts, on Friday, October 4, for an evening of laughs and enjoyment.

Aaron has been failing to stand up for 29 years - luckily he is far better at comedy than standing up.

He was a finalist at the BBC New Comedian of the Year and won Jewish Comedian of the Year 2017.

Come along to the York Room, Redbridge Central Library, Ilford for Laugh-Able: Disability Comedy Night, which runs from 7.30-10pm.

Tickets are free but booking is required by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/laugh-able-comedy-evening-registration-71666718083

Suitable for those aged 18 and over. Bring your own bottle and proof of age if necessary.

For more information contact Rhonda on 020 8708 2409 or email rhonda.brooks@visionrcl.org.uk.

