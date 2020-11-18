Search

More than 500 new Universal Credit claimants in Redbridge between September and October

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 November 2020

There were 526 new Universal Credit claims made in Redbridge between September and October. Picture: Chris Young

There were 526 new Universal Credit claims made in Redbridge between September and October. Picture: Chris Young

PA Wire/PA Images

The number of Universal Credit claimants in Redbridge rose by 526 between September and October.

This jump — seen in the month leading up to the original end date of the furlough scheme — is less than the increase recorded between August and September (848).

These latest figures from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) means there are currently 31,229 recipients of the benefit in Redbridge.

The borough’s increase falls broadly in line with that seen across London during the same period, where a total of 24,004 fresh claims were made.

It also contributes to the 2.76 million people across the UK that, as of October 2020, are claiming universal credit and job seekers allowance.

This is up four per cent on the last quarter, and 118 pc when compared to this time last year, with the latter a clear sign of how coronavirus has impacted employment in the UK.

