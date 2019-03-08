Search

Advanced search

Sikh charity treats Gants Hill community to free food and drink

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 October 2019

Gants Hill residents were treated to free food and drink as part of a campaign to raise awareness of langer. Picture: Jasveer Singh

Gants Hill residents were treated to free food and drink as part of a campaign to raise awareness of langer. Picture: Jasveer Singh

Archant

Hundreds of people in Gants Hill were treated to free food and drink courtesy of the Langar Aid charity last week.

Langar is free vegetarian food, served in Gurdwara kitchens every day, all day.

You may also want to watch:

Organised by the Sikh Press Association, Langar Week is an awareness campaign taking place across the world with the aim of encouraging people to use the free food service which is part of the set up of every single Sikh temple in the world.

In Gants Hill, volunteers served samosas, chickpea curry and drinks, along with educational leaflets explaining the concept of langar.

Volunteer and event organiser Harvinder Singh said: "It was great to showcase langar to locals.

"We really want to do our best to help stamp out hunger in our local communities, so it is important to spread awareness about the help that is available to people through langar."

Most Read

Police cordon in place after incident in Ilford Lane

A police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police rescue 15 women from pop-up brothels during Redbridge raids

Police raided five suspected pop-up brothels in Redbridge. Picture: Met Police

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Most Read

Police cordon in place after incident in Ilford Lane

A police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police rescue 15 women from pop-up brothels during Redbridge raids

Police raided five suspected pop-up brothels in Redbridge. Picture: Met Police

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

World Cup: England must ‘fight until the end’

England's Owen Farrell (right) and Ben Youngs during a training session (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Daggers blog: Up for cup after trouble on trains

Giant Dagenham & Redbridge FC signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Daggers turn attentions to FA Cup clash at Carshalton

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Redbridge and Mauro Vilhete of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Snooker: O’Sullivan out of English Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan (pic Steven Paston/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists