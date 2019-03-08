Sikh charity treats Gants Hill community to free food and drink

Hundreds of people in Gants Hill were treated to free food and drink courtesy of the Langar Aid charity last week.

Langar is free vegetarian food, served in Gurdwara kitchens every day, all day.

Organised by the Sikh Press Association, Langar Week is an awareness campaign taking place across the world with the aim of encouraging people to use the free food service which is part of the set up of every single Sikh temple in the world.

In Gants Hill, volunteers served samosas, chickpea curry and drinks, along with educational leaflets explaining the concept of langar.

Volunteer and event organiser Harvinder Singh said: "It was great to showcase langar to locals.

"We really want to do our best to help stamp out hunger in our local communities, so it is important to spread awareness about the help that is available to people through langar."