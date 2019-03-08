Search

Redbridge landlords urged to attend forum about new laws and regulations

PUBLISHED: 12:53 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 28 June 2019

The forum will take place at Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

A free council-led forum is offering landlords the opportunity to stay up-to-date on information and regulation changes that could have a big impact on them.

The council is running its Landlord Forum in the Main Hall, Redbridge Town Hall on Wednesday, July 3, between 6pm and 9pm.

Led by Richard Blanco - London Representative for National Landlords Association - the evening will hear discussion around several topics, including property licensing, enforcement and updates from the planning department.

Councillor Farah Hussain, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, said: "It is vital for landlords to be aware of changes to the laws and regulations affecting them, otherwise they could find themselves in a position where they are found to be breaking the law which carries severe financial penalties and risk of prosecution.

"These forums are an excellent way for landlords to network and stay up-to-date on the things that will really matter to them."

To book your place at the next forum, email prslicensing@redbridge.gov.uk.

