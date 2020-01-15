Search

Holocaust survivor shares remarkable story with Redbridge students

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 January 2020

Lady Zahava Kohn and her daugher Hephzibah Rudofsky. Picture: Rosalind Butt

Lady Zahava Kohn and her daugher Hephzibah Rudofsky. Picture: Rosalind Butt

Archant

A Holocaust survivor will be sharing her story with more than 200 Redbridge sixth form students to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Students from nine schools across the borough have been invited to Kantor King Solomon High in Barkingside, on January 22, to hear the remarkable story of Lady Zahava Kohn's life before and after being held in Westerbork and Bergen Belsen concentration camps.

The day before the talk, January 21, marks 75 years since Lady Zohn's liberation from Bergen Belsen.

Lady Zohn's daughter Hephzibah Rudofsky will help recount her experiences as part of the Surviving the Holocaust programme she devised in 2009.

The conversation between the mother and daughter provides a unique opportunity for pupils to witness a first-hand account from the war time years, and also see first-hand sources.

The event, which has been held at the school every year since 2012, marks Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27.

