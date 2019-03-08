Labour's Ilford South selection shortlist announced

A shortlist of five candidates for Labour's Ilford South parliamentary selection race has been announced.

The following candidates have been shortlisted:

Rajni Chodha - immigration solicitor, active in Vishwa Hindu Parishad Ilford Hindu Centre

Neeraj Patil - former Lambeth mayor, Labour's 2017 candidate in Putney

Syeda Rahim - specialist caseworker for Citizen's Advice, lives in St Albans

Kam Rai - deputy leader of Redbridge Council and councillor for Goodmayes Ward

Sam Tarry - president of Class think tank, Transport Salaried Staffs Association officer, worked on Jeremy Corbyn's leadership campaigns

The final hustings will take place on Tuesday, October 22 at the Mayfair Venue in Chadwell Heath at 7pm. Doors open at 5.30pm.