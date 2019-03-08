Labour's Ilford South selection shortlist announced
PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 October 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
A shortlist of five candidates for Labour's Ilford South parliamentary selection race has been announced.
The following candidates have been shortlisted:
Rajni Chodha - immigration solicitor, active in Vishwa Hindu Parishad Ilford Hindu Centre
Neeraj Patil - former Lambeth mayor, Labour's 2017 candidate in Putney
Syeda Rahim - specialist caseworker for Citizen's Advice, lives in St Albans
Kam Rai - deputy leader of Redbridge Council and councillor for Goodmayes Ward
Sam Tarry - president of Class think tank, Transport Salaried Staffs Association officer, worked on Jeremy Corbyn's leadership campaigns
The final hustings will take place on Tuesday, October 22 at the Mayfair Venue in Chadwell Heath at 7pm. Doors open at 5.30pm.