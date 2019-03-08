Search

Advanced search

Labour's Ilford South selection shortlist announced

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 October 2019

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

A shortlist of five candidates for Labour's Ilford South parliamentary selection race has been announced.

The following candidates have been shortlisted:

Rajni Chodha - immigration solicitor, active in Vishwa Hindu Parishad Ilford Hindu Centre

You may also want to watch:

Neeraj Patil - former Lambeth mayor, Labour's 2017 candidate in Putney

Syeda Rahim - specialist caseworker for Citizen's Advice, lives in St Albans

Kam Rai - deputy leader of Redbridge Council and councillor for Goodmayes Ward

Sam Tarry - president of Class think tank, Transport Salaried Staffs Association officer, worked on Jeremy Corbyn's leadership campaigns

The final hustings will take place on Tuesday, October 22 at the Mayfair Venue in Chadwell Heath at 7pm. Doors open at 5.30pm.

Most Read

Calls for safety measures in ‘dangerous’ South Woodford street after speeding vehicle ‘smashes’ into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

Police rescue 15 women from pop-up brothels during Redbridge raids

Police raided five suspected pop-up brothels in Redbridge. Picture: Met Police

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Jailed: Gang that trafficked women and kept them under lock and key at brothels in Stratford and Woodford Green

Jailed... east London brothel and trafficking gang members Eleonora Vasileva (left), Iliya Mihaylov and Marian Vasilev. Picture: Met Police

Interfaith festival in Ilford hopes to build ‘strong community bonds’

An interfaith festival is being held at the Eton Road Community Centre. Picture: Google

Most Read

Calls for safety measures in ‘dangerous’ South Woodford street after speeding vehicle ‘smashes’ into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

Police rescue 15 women from pop-up brothels during Redbridge raids

Police raided five suspected pop-up brothels in Redbridge. Picture: Met Police

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Jailed: Gang that trafficked women and kept them under lock and key at brothels in Stratford and Woodford Green

Jailed... east London brothel and trafficking gang members Eleonora Vasileva (left), Iliya Mihaylov and Marian Vasilev. Picture: Met Police

Interfaith festival in Ilford hopes to build ‘strong community bonds’

An interfaith festival is being held at the Eton Road Community Centre. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Orient striker Alabi ‘over the moon’ to get on the scoresheet

James Alabi celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Dagenham boss Taylor wishes Carshalton well in FA Cup after defeat

Peter Taylor looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient assistant Embleton felt that result was overdue

Ross Embleton celebrates Leyton Orient's win at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan awards Downshall Primary School for outstanding performance

Joanne McCartney, deputy mayor, with Downshall Primary School headteacher Ian Bennett. Picture: Greater London Authority/Eleanor Bentall

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists