New owners take on former La Sala restaurant in Woodford Bridge

The former La Sala restaurant could soon reopen at Melin Restaurant - the owners have submitted an application for a new premises licence. Picture: Google Archant

The former La Sala restaurant in Woodford Bridge could soon be reopening as a new venue called Melin Restaurant.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

La Sala, in Chigwell Road, is understood to have closed last year for unknown reasons.

An application for a new premises licence has been submitted to Redbridge Council by Melin Enterprises Ltd, with proposed opening hours from 8am-11.30pm Monday to Thursday, 8am-midnight Friday to Saturday and 8am-10.30pm on Sundays.

But nearby residents have objected to the application, raising concerns about "intolerable" noise levels and anti-social behaviour at the former venue.

"There have been many incidents relating to this premises in recent years and while I understand that there is a new owner, many of the customers will be the same," one resident said.

"This is a highly residential area, with many young families. If people are making a lot of noise, either at or outside the premises, it could disturb the sleep of children."

You may also want to watch:

Another said: "This is a quiet residential area not suitable for late night bars, discos and DJs. In the past there have been many serious incidents taking place at the premises where police have been called."

Neighbours added that they find it "extremely concerning" that a planning application, which is currently under consideration, proposes to add a single-storey extension and make internal alterations to create a DJ area and open space on the first floor.

Twenty-four residents made representations, with many expressing concerns about added disruption to the neighbourhood and the building being in a conservation area.

One said: "Since the previous restaurant has been closed the local area has been much improved for residents in regard to noise and anti-social behaviour.

"I would like to point out on the plans that the upstairs is being gutted and enlarged in area in order to install a bar and DJ - this is not a restaurant, it is a nightclub."

A spokeswoman for the applicant said there is no set date for the opening of the new restaurant.

A decision about the new premises licence is due to be made at Redbridge Council's Licensing Sub-Committee on Thursday, October 10.