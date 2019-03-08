Under-threat Venezuelan production company thrilled to perform at Wanstead Fringe

Orlando Arocha is thrilled to be performing at Wanstead Fringe. Picture: Manuel Sarda Archant

A Venezuelan production company who created a play based on true testimonials of schizophrenia say they are thrilled to be bringing their play to Wanss and family members, the testimonials challenge the stigma and discrimination experienced by people dealing with mental health issues and helps the audience realise that each individual's journey is a very personal one.

Director Orlando Arocha said: "With the current situation in Venezuela so volatile and chaotic, we do not know when we will have the opportunity to perform in Europe againtead Fringe Festival next month.

Adapted from the best-selling book Voices of the Labyrinth, by Spanish author Ricard Ruiz Garzon, the subject of schizophrenia is explored in the play We Must Throw the Cows Down the Ravine, produced by La Caja de Fosforos.

Told from the view of both patient.

"Indeed, the future of our 30-year-old company in Caracas is often under threat; our industry's creatives are leaving for better lives abroad and our government makes daily life a struggle for everyone.

"For the past few months we have been dealing with electricity blackouts on a daily basis.

"When the government recently seized our theatre generator we asked our audience to provide the lighting with their phones.

"Our theatre is open and in the face of adversity we continue to produce and perform plays that are innovative, groundbreaking, shocking and memorable.

"We have great support from The British Council, The USA Embassy, the EU representation in Caracas and several European Embassies.

"With their help we are able to fund our productions in Caracas and form international alliances - we recently hosted a playwriting workshop by the award winning British Theatre Company, Paines Plough.

"We are thrilled to be here in Europe and especially to have been invited to bring our show to the Wanstead Fringe Festival."

The show was first produced in Caracas, Venezuela, and is now touring Europe.

In June it opened at Teatro La Maquina in Valencia before moving to the renowned Teatro Español in Madrid.

In July it transferred to London where the show was performed at The Cervantes Theatre in Southwalk and it will now be performed at the Wanstead Fringe Festival on September 13-14 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Centre in Cambridge Park.

Tickets can be bought at www.wansteadfringe.org or call box office on 07812766082 for £12/£9 concessions.