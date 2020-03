Can you help police find missing Ilford man?

Have you seen Krishandra who is missing from Ilford since Monday? Picture: Metropolitan Police Archant

Redbridge Police are appealing for help in finding a man missing from Ilford since Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Krishandra has been missing from the Ilford area since Monday, March 16 and police have asked if anyone has any information to get in touch.

Please contact 101 quoting reference 20MIS010735.