Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Boxer and councillor get their gloves on to mark launch of £500,000 anti-knife crime project

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 April 2019

Redbridge Council has joined forces with Box Up Crime to turnaround the lives of young people who have been involved in crime. Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Cllr Elaine Norman with founder of Box Up Stephen Addison MBE, Beni Mondua and Loic Diouedi.

Redbridge Council has joined forces with Box Up Crime to turnaround the lives of young people who have been involved in crime. Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Cllr Elaine Norman with founder of Box Up Stephen Addison MBE, Beni Mondua and Loic Diouedi.

Archant

A boxer-turned-youth worker helped a councillor lace up her gloves to mark the launch of £500,000 project to tackle serious youth violence in Redbridge.

Barking boxer Stephen Addison, who was made an MBE this year, visited Barkingside’s Station Road Centre on Tuesday (April 2) to formally launch his Box Up academy’s partnership with Redbridge Council.

He shared his personal journey which lead him to set up the academy in 2013 after having lost close friends who were involved in gangs.

“Stephen is a very inspiring man,” said Councillor Elaine Norman (Lab, Newbury), cabinet member for children and young people.

“His talk left me feeling that this is a really good project that can make a difference.”

She explained how a portion of the money, provided through the goverment’s Supporting Families against Youth Crime Fund, will go towards setting up a “junior family intervention team” at the council.

This will offer support to parents whose children are deemed at risk of exploitation.

Most Read

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers will be fined for using roads by Ilford schools during pick ups and drop offs

Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Headteacher Sue Johnson, Cllr John Howard and pupils from SSPP Primary School. Photo: Redbridge Council

New faith schools proposed in Redbridge with power to select 100pc of pupils based on religion

East London Humanists chairman Paul Kaufman

Most Read

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers will be fined for using roads by Ilford schools during pick ups and drop offs

Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Headteacher Sue Johnson, Cllr John Howard and pupils from SSPP Primary School. Photo: Redbridge Council

New faith schools proposed in Redbridge with power to select 100pc of pupils based on religion

East London Humanists chairman Paul Kaufman

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Goalkeeper Brill confident O’s will ‘bring it home’

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Medals galore for Redbridge youngsters ahead of youth nationals

Rajvardhan and Tanishka Gavade of Redbridge Performance (pic: Redbridge Performance Badminton)

Boxer and councillor get their gloves on to mark launch of £500,000 anti-knife crime project

Redbridge Council has joined forces with Box Up Crime to turnaround the lives of young people who have been involved in crime. Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Cllr Elaine Norman with founder of Box Up Stephen Addison MBE, Beni Mondua and Loic Diouedi.

Family of missing Joy Morgan: ‘Please get in touch with police and help us’

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Police appeal for missing woman from Ilford

Shannon Palmer from Ilford is missing. She is white, slim, 5ft 3in tall with brown hair which has changed since this picture. Picture: Redbridge MPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists