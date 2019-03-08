Boxer and councillor get their gloves on to mark launch of £500,000 anti-knife crime project

Redbridge Council has joined forces with Box Up Crime to turnaround the lives of young people who have been involved in crime. Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Cllr Elaine Norman with founder of Box Up Stephen Addison MBE, Beni Mondua and Loic Diouedi. Archant

A boxer-turned-youth worker helped a councillor lace up her gloves to mark the launch of £500,000 project to tackle serious youth violence in Redbridge.

Barking boxer Stephen Addison, who was made an MBE this year, visited Barkingside’s Station Road Centre on Tuesday (April 2) to formally launch his Box Up academy’s partnership with Redbridge Council.

He shared his personal journey which lead him to set up the academy in 2013 after having lost close friends who were involved in gangs.

“Stephen is a very inspiring man,” said Councillor Elaine Norman (Lab, Newbury), cabinet member for children and young people.

“His talk left me feeling that this is a really good project that can make a difference.”

She explained how a portion of the money, provided through the goverment’s Supporting Families against Youth Crime Fund, will go towards setting up a “junior family intervention team” at the council.

This will offer support to parents whose children are deemed at risk of exploitation.